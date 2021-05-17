My girlfriend got pregnant when I was 22-years-old – D Black

Entertainment of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: Sammy Kay Media

Ghanaian rapper and Black Avenue Muzik boss, Desmond Kwesi Blackmore popularly known as D Black has revealed that he had his first child when he was in the final year at the University.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the musician said, “Enjoyment Minister” explained that he was 22 years when his girlfriend got pregnant and gave birth to their first child.



D Black added, during that time he was not financially stable, had no song on the radio and had nothing at the time but did not have the mindset of aborting the child with his girlfriend.



Watch the video below:



