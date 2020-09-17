My genre being overlooked by the mainstream music market - Fancy Gadam

Entertainment of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Source: GNA

The pride of Northern music, Fancy Gadam, is not perturbed about the inability of his songs to get much attention and hype in the Ghanaian mainstream music market.



The award-winning artiste rose to fame with "Total Cheat" which made waves in the country and had been praised for his uniqueness especially doing songs in his local dialect, Dagbani.



But Fancy Gadam believes his songs were not getting enough airplay in the mainstream media mainly because of the language but said music knows no language and was happy that his genre had found its foothold in the Northern Region.



In an interview with the GNA Entertainment, Fancy Gadam said, "after my Total Cheat hit single, many people thought I could not deliver another hit song but I have done other equally good songs which featured top artistes including Patoranking, Mugeez, Kuami Eugene, among others.



"In the music industry nowadays some people think I have become irrelevant mainly because I don't do songs in dialects that are understood and widespread across the country.



"I mostly do my music in Dagbani, and the Dangbani speaking population is not that much as compared to Twi and other dialects but for me, music doesn't know no language.



Fancy Gadam added that satisfying his fanbase in the Northern Region remained his priority as he continues to work hard to get the needed attention in the larger music markets.



"For me, I believe I have the largest fan base in Ghana because whenever I put on an event, the venues are always filled and fans appreciate whatever I do for them.



"The problem is that my songs don't get enough airplay because I do good songs, I don't know whether it is because of the dialect but the music goes beyond language as I said earlier,'' he said.



Fancy Gadam is currently promoting his latest single titled "Formula" which is making waves in the country.The pride of Northern music, Fancy Gadam, is not perturbed about the inability of his songs to get much attention and hype in the Ghanaian mainstream music market.



The award-winning artiste rose to fame with "Total Cheat" which made waves in the country and had been praised for his uniqueness especially doing songs in his local dialect, Dagbani.



But Fancy Gadam believes his songs were not getting enough airplay in the mainstream media mainly because of the language but said music knows no language and was happy that his genre had found its foothold in the Northern Region.



In an interview with the GNA Entertainment, Fancy Gadam said, "after my Total Cheat hit single, many people thought I could not deliver another hit song but I have done other equally good songs which featured top artistes including Patoranking, Mugeez, Kuami Eugene, among others.



"In the music industry nowadays some people think I have become irrelevant mainly because I don't do songs in dialects that are understood and widespread across the country.



"I mostly do my music in Dagbani, and the Dangbani speaking population is not that much as compared to Twi and other dialects but for me, music doesn't know no language.



Fancy Gadam added that satisfying his fanbase in the Northern Region remained his priority as he continues to work hard to get the needed attention in the larger music markets.



"For me, I believe I have the largest fan base in Ghana because whenever I put on an event, the venues are always filled and fans appreciate whatever I do for them.



"The problem is that my songs don't get enough airplay because I do good songs, I don't know whether it is because of the dialect but the music goes beyond language as I said earlier,'' he said.



Fancy Gadam is currently promoting his latest single titled "Formula" which is making waves in the country.





Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.