Entertainment of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: pulse.com.gh

My former manager physically assaulted me out of jealousy - Mzbel

Mzbel

Mzbel has recounted how her first manager manhandled because they decided yo mix business with pleasure.



“I was old but he was very old. He was like, I think, thirty-something years older than me but he was nice, he was kind. He was the daddy I never had. He was my producer, my man, my best friend. He was there. He gave me stuff that I never got,” the singer said but added that it all changed when her career blew up.



“He got jealous because now everybody wants a piece of Mzbel and he blocked a lot of my shows. When I get gigs from London, he wants to go with me and they say okay, this is a low budget show, you can’t come, but we’ll take care of her. He’d cancel the show. He wouldn’t let me go anywhere alone. He wants to check my phone calls, my messages,” the ‘16 Years’ singer recounted.



Mzbel continued that “And if I cannot tell him why this person is texting me this or that, he will beat the hell out of me. If I take off my wig right now and you check my forehead, I don’t have any hair there anymore. I used to braid my hair. When he’s beating me, he’d just grab my wig and throw me like this (all about)" she narrated.



In a report by adomonline.com, she added that she could not report him to the police because he took her from her “very poor background” and gave “me the life that I never had.” Speaking from her experience, the ‘Awoso Me’ singer said that it is therefore not healthy for a female to date their managers.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.