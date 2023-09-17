My father was assassinated in our presence - Teni

Entertainment of Sunday, 17 September 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Singer, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, has revealed that her dad, Simeon Apata, a retired Nigerian army Brigadier-General, was assassinated in the presence of her and her family members.



The late Brig. Gen. Apata (rtd.) was assassinated by gunmen on January 8, 1995, in Lagos.



Teni said she was just two years old when the incident happened in their living room.



She revealed that the trauma of the incident affected her life.



The Uyo Meyo crooner said this when she featured as a guest in the latest episode of the Tea With Tay podcast hosted by actor, Temisan Emmanuel Ahwieh, aka Taymesan.



She said, “My father was a disciplinarian. He was a soldier and he owned a school; Apata Memorial High School. He was also a big philanthropist.



“Growing up with my father passing at such a young age, the trauma of losing my father at a young age affected me. You know, him being assassinated in the presence of all of us and all that stuff. I was 2 at the time.



“Him passing away robbed me as a child of having a father figure. It sort of made me have trust issues growing up. Because they [gunmen] came into our house purposely to kill him.”