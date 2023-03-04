My father inspired the comedic side of me - Naana Blu

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Naana Blu, a Ghanaian singer-songwriter, has gained widespread recognition for her distinctive fusion of music and comedy, captivating audiences worldwide.



As her passion for music developed, she seamlessly integrated her comedic flair into her performances, resulting in a truly unique style that quickly became popular.



In a recent interview with ghanaweekend.com, Naana attributed her comedic talent to her father, who played a significant role in shaping her skills.



She mentioned that growing up, her father was a devoted fan of comedy shows, and he frequently watched them with Naana, amusing her with his jokes and wit.



This exposure fueled her interest in comedy from an early age, and she soon began emulating her father's sense of humour.



Naana added that her peers at the University of Education, Winneba, also recognized her comedic talents and praised her for making them laugh with her natural wit.



With a repertoire of hits, including "You Go Miss Me," "Kwame Ato," "No Pressure," "Odo Asem," "This Is Highlife," and "Dream Boy," Naana continues to captivate audiences with her music and humour.



She credits her father with inspiring her love for comedy and encouraging her to pursue her passions, which have led to her current success.



