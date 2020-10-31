Entertainment of Saturday, 31 October 2020

My fashion sense seeks to promote Highlife - Kumi Guitar

Highlife musician, Kumi Guitar

Nana Yaw Kumi known as Kumi Guitar has attributed his sense of style trading African wears to the promotion of Highlife music in the country.



According to him, there is a need to sustain the Highlife vibe despite significant strides Dancehall music has made in Ghana.



"If we don't fight for the Highlife genre, it's turning into Afrobeats so we are fighting for it. The waking up again of the Kumi Guitar brand is to add all these fashion trades to promote the Africa, Ghana sense of fashion. If I see myself far from the shores of Ghana, others can still relate. Basically, we want the brand to appeal to the public to know more about its meaning. My sense of fashion is to tell people that, Highlife is not Afrobeats" he said on Okay FM's 'Best Entertainment Show' when asked the narration behind his sense of fashion.



Kumi Guitar, was however worried about the declining number of 'Highlifers' in the music industry.



"There are a lot of Highlife musicians but the attention is not on us, at the moment during award shows, Afrobeat songs are rather nominated as Highlife tunes for recognition there. These are the things I am fighting for, though I cannot do it alone, I am hopeful of making an impact with this strategy."



The multiple award-winning act is out with a new single titled ‘sex’ which talks about the uncontrolled desire for sex by most men of today. He mentions some of his colleague musicians and showbiz people are guilty of this behaviour.





