'My ex-wife wanted to be a rich man's wife, I changed her life' - Emeka Ike

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Seasoned Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, hasn't stopped expressing his anger about his estranged wife's treatment of him after their divorce.



A few days ago, the actor talked about how his ex-wife's unfounded allegations of domestic abuse cost him both his property and his children's custody in an interview with Rubbin Minds.



Emeka disclosed that upon his return from a business trip overseas, his school, valued at millions of dollars, had been shut down and his house had been relocated.



He said he spoke with his wife after he was accused of beating her, but she denied it, not realizing that she was the one who had spread the rumors.



Emeka stated that the turmoil in his marriage caused him to experience depression, which made him feel ashamed and forced him to retreat from the public eye.



The actor, who is still going through a difficult divorce, described in a widely shared video how he trained his wife when she was a university student, constructed two houses for her and himself, transformed her life, and gave her his automobiles to drive. Sadly, his wife did not provide him a good return.



Emeka talked about how heartbroken he was to have loved someone who didn't love him back.



He said: “I trained my wife in the University, I built a house for her, I built for her mother, I changed her life, I gave her my cars to drive anyone she wanted to be a rich man’s wife but what did I get in return? I loved who did not love me”.