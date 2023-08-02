My ex-husband's wife is still my friend - Actress

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Veteran Nollywood actress Stella Damasus has spoken up about her third failed marriage in a recent interview, revealing that she is friends with her ex-husband's first wife.



Speaking in a podcast with popular comedian Teju Babyface, the actress clarified that, contrary to popular belief, she is friends with her fellow ex-wife, Doris Simeon.



According to her account, both of them bonded over their common factor, Doris's son David whom she had with their ex-husband Daniel Ademinokan.



After divorcing Doris, he married Stella and took Doris' only child with them to the US, where they resided. After a long battle, she regained custody of her son in 2019.



Both women sought the best for the little boy and found their common interests on that ground.



Talking about Doris, the former Nollywood actress said, "She is an intelligent, beautiful woman, she's very talented. The impressions out there are crazy, the person I got to know even over the phone was totally different from the impression that was created in the first place. So we would talk about the by, never about the man."



Going further, she told Teju that she found out that her marriage to Ademinokan had crashed via youtube when he had traveled. After reaching out to him, he disclosed that he was not coming back. This eventually also led to a separation in 2020 and subsequent divorce.



This was her third failed marriage; the first being to Jaiye Aboderin, at 21 in 1999. The couple had two daughters before Jaiye died in 2004. She then remarried in 2007, this time to Emeka Nzeribe. The marriage lasted for seven months before a mutual divorce agreement. In 2011, she became associated with Daniel Ademinokan.



This is the first time the actress has ever spoken on the topic of her split from the Nollywood film director.