My dressing and colourful wigs are purposely for showbiz – Ama Nova

Entertainment of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: My News GH

Fashionista and secular artiste, Mercy Sackey popularly referred to as Ama Nova has revealed that most people do not realize that show business demands a certain way of dressing and outlook in the public domain.



“Sometimes I go for interviews and they ask me so do you go to church and are you a crazy person. And I’m like I am not crazy it is just a wig it doesn’t define who I am.



Talking to Amansan Krakye on the Kastle Entertainment Show via Kastle FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Ama Nova disclosed that her way of dressing is purposely for show business and the camera’s but does not dress like that when at home.



“I’m the same person it just shows business so if you see me dressed like this is because perhaps it’s for a video or photoshoot when I get home, I take it off.



“On a normal day you’ll never see me dressed like that so I think that it’s about time that people will be open minded and realize that show business is show business and it stays like that.



Ama Nova who is known for her soul-inspiring and soothing vocals, recently a song titled ‘7 Miles’ which talks about the journey of marriage and accompanied by colourful video featuring an all-girl band.