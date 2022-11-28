'My doctorate must impact lives' - Kojo Jones-Mensah

Entertainment of Monday, 28 November 2022

Source: KJM Foundation

CEO of Empire Domus Group and Keta indigene, Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah says his attainment of a doctorate academic status must go to the benefit of humanity.



In an appreciation message following his graduation from the Switzerland Rushford Business School, Dr. Jones-Mensah said he was elated at the prospects of his new academic milestone.



“There are many holders of academic doctorate certificates across the world. I aspire to be a European Professional Doctorate (EPD) holder with the aim of impacting lives and humanity through practical and sustainable solutions to human problems in Ghana and the entire African continent.”



He added, “Transforming and empowering people using effective leadership and business application models will promote real independence and self-sustenance on the continent. And my primary occupation will be to leverage contacts and networks to promote and project industrialization.”



Dr. Jones-Mensah was on 25th November, 2022 awarded European Professional Doctorate with ‘Distinction in Global Leadership’ at a special 7th convocation ceremony held in Dubai by the Rushford Business School, Switzerland.



Jones-Mensah now joins a long list of alumni of the school who have made and continue to make tremendous impacts across the world.



He was full of appreciation to his family and workers for the support during this academic journey. Jones-Mensah’s Empire Domus Group has business interests in real estate, building construction, petroleum, hospitality, agriculture and commodities trading in Ghana, other African countries, England, Middle East and the Americas.



The Kojo Jones-Mensah (KJM) Foundation has been the philanthropy arm of his establishment responsible for the provision of potable water, education and women/youth empowerment to underprivileged people and vulnerable communities.















