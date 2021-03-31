My disappearance from the music scene was on purpose – Obibini

Entertainment of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Ghanaian Hip hop artiste, Obibini has revealed why he went missing from the music industry for a while.



Stating his reasons, he shared that he left the music scene on purpose as he was using the time to make great music to please his fans.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, he stated, “Obibini was locked up in the studio all this while. I am the one who has always believed there is so much fight in me. So even when you’re not seeing me on TV or on radio, I am in the back putting in the work”.



He furthered that, he was also trying to be strategic about releasing his songs because as a musician, he believes it is important to his long term career plan.



“My team and I decided to be on the low and put in some work and record more songs. Also, I wanted my fans to miss me”, he teased.



He also revealed that he used the break as an opportunity to work on his E.P because he wanted it to come out as a perfect piece. “I figured the break will be a great time for me to do so”, he added.



“The E.P is out and it’s called ‘Diagrams’ by Obibini. It has 8 songs on there and I collaborated with Sarkodie, Feli luna and some other great artistes. Everyone should go check it out”, he shared.