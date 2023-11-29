My daughter returned from Kuami Eugene's house with strange sickness - Househelp's mother

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Just soon after Mary, the former household of Kuami Eugene came out to the media with some allegations about the artiste, her mother also joined in the fray.



Recall that Mary, in an interview granted to GhPage TV claimed that she had been starved and had even collapsed multiple times while working for Kuami Eugene. She also alleged that she had been warned by his girlfriend to stay away from him.



Adding her voice to the allegations, Mary’s mother whose name was not mentioned has also claimed that her daughter, upon the sacking, came back from the artiste’s house with an unidentified sickness that left her in a coma for a while.



She said that the family was forced to rush Mary to a clinic but had to be referred to another hospital for further treatment.



“When my daughter left my place, she was totally healthy, but when she came back from his house, she had a serious sickness that no one knew about. She even fell into a coma. We had to take her to a clinic but the doctors there couldn’t do anything about it. So we had to refer her to Tetteh Kwashie,” she said.



The mother further alleged that a man who claimed to be the school father of Kuami Eugene had called Mary and warned her to stop granting interviews to the media about her ordeals.



“Even when a man claiming to be Kuami Eugene’s school father called, he never bothered to ask about her health or how she was doing. He warned her to stop granting interviews, or else she would regret it,” she said.



Kuami Eugene, however, has yet to comment on any of these allegations.



