My contract with BOST didn’t silence me - A-Plus replies Afia Schwarzenegger

Popular Ghanaian musician and vicious social commentator, Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A-Plus has stated that he has always been critical of every government including times when he benefited from the government as a contractor.



His statement was in a reaction to a fellow entertainment personality, Afia Schwarzenegger who accused him of becoming critical of government after his contract with the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) was cancelled.



Afia Schwarzenegger, who claimed that those supporting the ongoing #FixTheCountry campaign were doing so for their personal interests in a radio interview stated that:



“Kwame A-Plus was silent when he was benefiting from BOST but when he lost the contract he started speaking against the government.”



But in a response, A-Plus has said, it was actually his criticism of the government that led to his contract being cancelled.



“When I had a contract with BOST if I was silent and not asking the government to #fixthecountry would they have sacked me? Ah!!! Was I not sacked because I reported criminals who wanted to enrich themselves at Korle Bu when it lacked basic things like oxygen and beds to the President?



“Ok if I was silent why am I not working and benefiting from the government? Did they sack me because I was silently chopping or it is because I was criticizing the wrongs and talking plenty?” he questioned.



The musician further stated, he has a proven record of breviary in terms of fighting for the interest of the country irrespective of the consequences.



He added that this has led to him losing businesses, immediate family and very close friends but added that he remains solid in his resolve to continue being vocal about national issues.



“Me, Kwame A-Plus, I've never supported any government in Ghana because they are the same. Not Rawlings, not Kuffour, not Atta Mills, not Mahama and of course not even the Nana Addo I supported to win the election. Immediately he won and his people's started misbehaving, I reported them to him. When he failed to take action, I took them to social media. Then they sacked me. Then they fought me in Cape Coast and I fought back and kept the pressure on them till date!!!”



“I'm a brave man. Tried, tested and scientifically proven!!! I fought for the country irrespective of the consequences - lost businesses, immediate family and very close friend but kept fighting till date!!! There are very few people who can do what I've done. Few!!!”



