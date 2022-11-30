You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 11 30Article 1672286

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

My contents are inspired by God - Jeffery Nortey

Content creator, Jeffery Nortey who is noted for making funny skits that throw the spotlight on women’s huge backsides has disclosed that his skits are inspired by God.

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, Jeffery Nortey who doubles as an
The actor said he gets his concepts from prayers.

“I pray a lot about my concepts, contents, and all that. It has got to do with ideas, I mean God gives bright ideas” he started.

He added that "God has a great sense of humour, don’t limit him."

According to him, skit-making was not part of his career plans.

“One time I was depressed, you know this inner fire, you have to be in front of the camera and I was like let me just write my own thing and have fun and it picked” he recounted his journey.

The “Your mind for Dey” and Pidgin News Presenter described himself as a media hustler and encouraged Ghanaians to watch out for more content from him.

