My comments on Yvonne Nelson’s book were harmless - Victoria Lebene defends

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress Victoria Lebene has solidified her stance on comments she made about fellow actress Yvonne Nelson.



It could be recalled that in June, Yvonne Nelson released a tell-all book detailing significant experiences in her life, including her search for her biological father, her pregnancy with rapper Sarkodie and the subsequent abortion.



Victoria Lebene, however, chided Yvonne Nelson for the memoir.



Suggesting that Yvonne was portraying herself as a saint by revealing personal secrets in her book, she emphasized that everyone has their own stories and experiences with others but doesn't always share those details publicly.



In a sit-down interview with media personality Abeiku Santana on UTV’s ATUU programme, Victoria Lebene insisted that her comments shouldn’t have been taken personally, as she was just sharing her “harmless” opinion and didn’t deserve to be blamed.



She added that she had tried to make peace with Yvonne Nelson on multiple occasions but was ignored.



“That message I wrote wasn't targeted at her. It was just an opinion. When the book came out, everybody had something to say. She's my older sister and I know her. We've had a few encounters where she's not happy and all that. I've even tried to appeal to her to let it go. I even tried to get in touch but she didn't open up.



“So if everyone talks, am I not allowed to speak too? I just shared my opinion. I still stand by what was said. It's harmless, at least for me. Maybe it wouldn't sit well with others.



"I have nothing against all that she wrote; that is her business. But what I'm saying is that I shared my opinion, just as everybody shared theirs. I also speak out.



"I do advocacy, so when I feel the need to share my opinions, I don't think that I should be castigated for that,” she stated.



ID/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below







ID/