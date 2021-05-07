My choir director introduced me to Daddy Lumba – Atea Tina

Entertainment of Friday, 7 May 2021
Source: yfmghana.com
Talented female vocalist and voice behind many of High-Life legend, Daddy Lumba’s songs, Atea Tina has shared that her Choir Director who doubles as a sound engineer made it possible for her to work with Daddy Lumba.
The songstress who has always been regarded and praised by her Choir Director, Kwaku Mensah was called to Kwaku’s studio out of the blue when the opportunity with Daddy Lumba suddenly presented itself.
“I met Daddy Lumba through my choir director who is also a sound engineer and has done a lot of work for Kojo Antwi, Amakye Dede and other big names. At a time when he was working with Daddy Lumba, he (Daddy Lumba) had a project to work on but had no backing vocalist”, she revealed.
When the musician told Kwaku Mensah this, he quickly told Daddy Lumba, “I have this young talented young lady I want to bring in so we test her. I think she is talented and let’s see if you two will work” and that is how Atea Tina’s journey with the legend began.
In an interview with Nana Kwasi-Wusu (PM) on Y97.9FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe show, Atea Tina indicated that working with Daddy Lumba was a dream come true for her. “Up until the time I was introduced to Daddy Lumba, I didn’t believe it and it took me days to realize it was for real. It was a shock for me and it was a great experience too”.
She described Daddy Lumba as a super talented musician whom she learnt so much from. “I learnt so much from him and he is so amazing”, she stated.