Entertainment of Saturday, 2 January 2021

Source: Attractive Mustapha, Contributor

My cars and properties don’t determine who I am – Van Vicker

Actor Van Vicker

Ghanaian celebrated actor Van Vicker has stated that his numerous cars and properties do not determine who he is.



In a post on his social media pages captured by Attractivemustapha.com, the actor cum entrepreneur narrated that he was driving in a small Hyundai i20 car and whilst in traffic, a gentleman on the other side of the road shouted, “Hey Van Vicker come and take this one for the weekend tapping his Range Rover.



The actor in his post maintained that he rejected the gentleman's offer and he was left in a confused state because he was not sure if the man was making fun of him or he really meant what he said.



''I said No, and the guy asked again, “you don't like this one, you like your own?” and I nodded in the affirmative.



“What I want to understand is this, could he be making a mockery of me or he could have been genuine? I didn't see the need to tell him I own cars and a range as well''.



The actor who is known to possess a fleet of cars including Range Rovers concluded that his cars and properties do not determine who he is.



Read his post below





