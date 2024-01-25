My career hasn’t faded – Kwame Yogot insists, pokes critics

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Kwame Yogot, known in private life as Kenneth Kyeremateng, has refuted the perception that exiting his former record label, Sky Entertainment has affected his career.



The rapper has labelled individuals parading claim that he is gradually falling off after exiting Sky Entertainment as utterly ignorant.



The 'Biribi besi' hitmaker said, “Anyone who says exiting Sky Entertainment has affected me might not know music that much because Sky Entertainment never made Kwame Yogot.



“It’s a fact and people should get their facts well that everyone knew Kwame Yogot because I had most of my songs already before they came in.



“The only hit song I made at Sky Entertainment was Biibi Besi and apart from that which song of mine became a hit after Biibi Besi. Anyone who says I’ve become stagnant and my career has faded doesn’t know what they’re saying it’s rather Sky Entertainment who has lost a precious talent”. He hit back at critics.



Kwame Yogot has recently been in the news for accusing Amerado of song theft, among other record label issues.