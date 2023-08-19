'My boyfriend is now my father' - Bobrisky after burrying his father

Entertainment of Saturday, 19 August 2023

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has disclosed that he misses his father a few days after he has been laid to rest.



The popular crossdresser has established that his father used to disturb his phone with calls when he was alive, adding that it is one of the things he is likely to miss.



Bobrisky said due to his loss, his present partner will now assume the role of his father.



Bobrisky also prayed for God to keep him safe.



His statement, however, did not sit well with some social media users who felt he was using his father's demise to chase clout.



@ellaa.choco: “What’s this, I was saying people should stop trolling him because he is mourning his dad now this”



@tee_blezee: “You dey use your papa chase clout.”



@gistandmemesblog: “You don start again idirisu “



@Collinsmorgan1459: “Mugu all ur money u no build better house for ur papa.”



@dotted_458: “Make god no let us born rubbish ooo



