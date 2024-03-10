My boyfriend flew me to Singapore, we broke up upon returning to Ghana - Dulcie Boateng

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Once, Dulcie Boateng had a beautiful relationship with her partner, whom she only partially flaunted on the social media platform Snapchat. His face was always hidden from the public, as she shared only images of his back with her followers.



However, the relationship hit a snag after a trip to Singapore.



On her 21st birthday, her boyfriend footed the bill for their trip to Singapore, providing her with a memorable experience. This marked her second time outside Ghana, with the first being a three-week solo trip during her third year in university.



According to her narrative on The Delay Show, aired on March 9, 2024, Dulcie Boateng embarked on that journey with her boyfriend for work and relaxation.



“My mum knew I was traveling with my boyfriend. She said I was a grown woman and knew I’d do what was right. My daddy was not in my life at the time,” said Dulcie Boateng, often referred to as ‘Queen of Snapchat’.



“My boyfriend funded that trip,” she disclosed in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Although they slept in the same room, Dulcie said they did not engage in sexual activity.



“We were in the same room but never had sex,” she said while explaining. “Our relationship was very new and it was actually a work and birthday trip. It was my birthday.”



“He wanted to have sex but I felt it was too early. I had just met him for a month. The moment we came back, we broke up and Snapchat people didn’t let me think. I used to post us and did relationship goals. I didn’t post his face; just his back,” she added.



According to Dulcie who did not open up about what caused the breakup, the incident happened a week after they returned to Ghana.







