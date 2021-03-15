Entertainment of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

My body is nobody's business; mind your business! - Empress Gifty replies critics

play videoGospel musician Empress Gifty

Gospel songstress, Gifty Adorye, popularly called empress Gifty, has given what she believes is the appropriate reply to critics and curious fans who want to know the ingredients that have gone into her current body transformation.



Gifty Adorye (Mrs) has become a topical issue on social media after videos of her big buttocks popped up.



The singer went viral with her fans and entertainment fanatics claiming she has undergone buttocks enlargement as they become utterly stunned about the sudden enhancement of Gifty Adorye's body.



On Saturday, the gospel singer pulled a surprise on the panel of Peace FM's ''Entertainment Review'' and of course, she didn't leave the studio without becoming the cynosure of all eyes.



The question of whether her body is artificially or naturally made was written all over the faces of the studio audience.



Responding to the curious minds, Gifty Adorye says it's none of anybody's business to know what she has done to her body to acquire such curvaceous shape.



''I am married to an elderly person, so I do what elderly's wives do. I owe nobody an explanation. I do what will make me look beautiful'', she told the panel.



