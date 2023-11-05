My biggest fear is whether NDC would accept defeat if NPP breaks the 8 in 2024 - Mr. Logic

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Entertainment pundit, Mr. Logic, wonders how things will pan out in the country should the New Patriotic Party (NPP) retain their seat in governance in the 2024 elections.



Some people believe the election of Dr. Bawumia as flagbearer would help the NPP break 8 as touted by the members of the party, while others are of the view that it would be dicey for him to win the 2024 elections against former President, John Dramani Mahama.



Logic in his submission noted that the NPP should properly plan for the 2024 elections and take into consideration measures to put in place in case the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who have been in opposition for eight years refuse to accept defeat.



“Sometimes I get afraid that if we [NPP] go into the 2024 elections and we win, thus break the 8, will NDC accept defeat so easily? That is my biggest worry. Because breaking the 8 has become our tag. So my problem is Dr. Baawumia has won and we give him support but what will happen if the NDC refuses to accept defeat in the 2024 elections?



"For now, we are all supporting him however, the ‘but’ is my problem. So the party needs to work on it,” he said while speaking as a pundit on the United Showbiz programme on UTV and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious in the NPP Primaries and was formally announced as flagbearer of the party ahead of the 2024 polls.



The announcement of Dr. Bawumia's victory was made by the Director of Elections at the Electoral Commission, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe.



According to the official results, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won with 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Kennedy Agyapong, secured the second position with 71,996 votes, which accounted for 35.52% of the total valid votes.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto garnered 1,459 votes, while the fourth contender got 781 votes.



Party leaders made statements as well as losing aspirants with the major theme centering around the unity of purpose and the need to charge towards the 2024 polls with the view to retaining political power.



