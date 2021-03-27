My biggest fanbase not from Ghana - EL reveals

Entertainment of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Ghanaian Rapper Elom Adablah better known by his stage name E.L, has disclosed that most people who patronize his music are not from Ghana.



He made this revelation in an interview with Y102.5FM’s NYDJ on the ‘Ryse N Shyne’ show when he was questioned on whether he fears Ghanaians may not embrace his new album dubbed ‘’WAVs’’ (West African Vibes).



“The people who buy my albums are not Ghanaians. Ghanaians don’t buy albums even though that is beginning to change. We have statistics that show where the album is being consumed. I am not worried when people are not talking about songs in Ghana. That is not my priority. Except when it come s to the waves and stuff because I need to rep my flag.



My biggest fanbase that puts money on the table is not even from Ghana so I look at the whole globe”, he shared.



Meanwhile, the musician showed his appreciation for his fanbase in Ghana when he stated: “That is not to say I don’t care about the Ghanaian fanbase. I care about them a lot so for those who hear the music, they hear the quality and give it to other people and it keeps going that way and I prefer that organic growth than when campaigning and saying ‘listen to my music”.



E.L announced the release of his keenly-awaited third studio album ‘’WAVs’’ (West African Vibes) this month. The 13-track album will be released via his imprint V.O Nation Records and Orchard Music.



The musician shared that the album is a collection of his life experiences for the past few years.