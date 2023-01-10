My biggest dream is to collaborate with Prince Bright - Naf Kassi

Music of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Source: Naacy Alltunezgh

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Naf Kassi, born Nafisatu Kassim, says she relishes a dream collaboration with one half of the legendary Ghanaian group "Buk Bak."



Naf Kassi believes that collaborating with Prince Bright will not only open doors for her but will also be the best thing to happen in her life as a musician.



She made this known in a post, hoping Prince Bright will take notice and collaborate with her.



"Imagine Prince Bright (Buk Bak) and I on the same song. I don’t know how it’s gonna happen, but I know that collaboration is gonna happen soon".



Over the years, music lovers and investors have called on Ghanaian musicians to build their network and reach out to the world through music.



In the 21st century, young musicians are reaching out and making friends in the right places in order to position themselves well for the future.



Naf Kassi, who recently won the artiste of the year award at the just-ended Wassaman Entertainment and Business Awards, urged her fans to expect this collaboration very soon.