My best friend is sleeping with my sister just to fund my marriage - Man cries

They say "friendship is nothing until you can forgive the unforgivable".



But, will you be able to forgive your best friend if you find out he has been cheating on you by sleeping with your little sister?



This is the very friend who has availed himself to fully sponsor your wedding. In fact, he has even paid one third of the amount you need to organise your big day; and you eventually find out he's bonking your sister.



Well, this is the case of Kwesi [not his real name], who feels betrayed because his best friend is funding his marriage but hiding behind him to sleep with kid sister who is only 17.



Sharing his ordeal on 'Ghanaian Traditional Marriage', a wedding planning platform on Facebook, Kwesi narrated that, his best friend whom he financially assisted to raise a business some years back, has offered to sponsor his marriage.



According to him, he agreed to accept his friend's offer, knowing he [Kwesi] helped him sometime ago without taking it back.



However, Kwesi says he recently chanced upon a Whatsapp communication between his sister and his friend, where he got to know that it was actually her sister who convinced his friend to fund the marriage, without knowing he was bonking his 17-year-old kid sis.



"I just chanced on some chats between him and my little sister recently. Unknown to me she's the one who convinced him to give me the money and in exchange he's sleeping with her. She's just 17 yrs old!!", portions of his story revealed.



According to Kwesi, his friend has already paid GHC12,500 in support of his marriage and invitations have already been sent out but he is planning of canceling the event since the current happenings were against his conscience.



"I told my fiancee and she says my sister is old enough to decide for herself. I want to cancel the marriage and my family is saying no because plans are too advanced and the wedding is just in a few weeks. It's against my conscience to do this", his position stated.



Kwesi therefore needs help as to whether or not his stance on the happenings make real sense.



"Am I the only one who doesn't understand why this should make sense?", he quizzed.



Read his full story below:



Good morning GMT,



My best friend is the one sponsoring my marriage. Am not ashamed to take his help cux I helped him years back with the money he did business with without taking it back.



Our invitations and everything is out. He's paid 12,500 already left with 8000 for petty things. I just chanced on some chats between him and my little sister recently. Unknown to me she's the one who convinced him to give me the money and in exchange he's sleeping with her. She's just 17 yrs old!!



I told my fiancee and she says my sister is old enough to decide for herself. I want to cancel the marriage and my family is saying no because plans are too advanced and the wedding is just in a few weeks. It's against my conscience to do this. My sister doesn't want me to confront him, my fiancee says no because the marriage must go on but this guy is fucking my sister just to fund my marriage?



Am I the only one who doesn't understand why this should make sense?

