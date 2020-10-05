Entertainment of Monday, 5 October 2020

My ban in 2010 made me start production - Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson, has revealed that even though her ban from acting in 2010 disheartened her, it also made her strong enough to go into movie production.



Sometime in 2010, the actress was banned for one year by the Film Producers Association of Ghana after she failed to show up on set for a scene with Jackie Appiah.



Yvonne Nelson at the time, explained that she had to go to school, hence, her failure to show up but that earned her the suspension.



To Yvonne Nelson whose movies are currently on Netflix, her ban was a blessing in disguise, as she discovered there are other things she can do in the industry beside acting.



Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz, she said “In 2010, something happened on a set when we were shooting and I was banned. Roger Quartey was the head of affairs. I want to say thank you to Roger for that thing because if it didn’t happen, I wouldn’t have started production. What they did broke me but it made me strong and pushed me to start production. I registered my company and started producing movies, now I have my movies on Netflix.”



Two of the movies Yvonne Nelson has produced ‘Fix us’ and ‘Sin City’ are currently on Netflix.



