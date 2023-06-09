'My album has got multiple hits' - Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Afro dancehall singer, Stonebwoy, has revealed that his ‘5th Dimension’ album is having multiple hit songs and not just a few.



Speaking to Amansan Krakye on Property FM in Cape Coast, he disclosed that people have new favourites on his album almost everyday.



“When you check it, it’s blazing and booming everywhere and we have multiple hit songs on the 17-track album and songs that are blowing minds not just one, two, or three songs. Someone told me that with my new album everyday they have a new favourite and that’s the kind of work we put in into the album and the kind of intention we had."



According to him, the standards he had set is one that is expected from every artiste who has been active in the music scene for some time.



“I think this is what is expected from an artiste like myself who has been in this place for a while because we started very very young and we still have more years ahead of us,” he added monitored by MyNewsGh.com.