My VGMA nomination has sparked confusion at Lynx Entertainment – KiDi explains

Entertainment of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: My News GH

“Sugar Daddy” hitmaker, KiDi born Dennis Nana Dwamena has disclosed to Amansan Krakye that getting two of his songs nominated for the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Song of the Year has brought internal argument within his camp.



The Lynx Entertainment signee, KiDi recently said he’s honoured to set a record of being VGMA’s first-ever musician to have two of his songs; “Enjoyment and Say Cheese” nominated in the Song of the year category.



Responding to the difficulty involved with choosing between his two hit songs which one deserves the ultimate award, KiDi said this has become a constant headache and has brought confusion amongst members of his team.



“It’s very difficult choosing between Enjoyment and Say Cheese as to which one deserves the award for VGMA Song of the year,” KiDi said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com



“I wouldn’t lie to you, even internally we can argue with ourselves the whole day as to which one should we go for,” he told the host of Kastle Drive show.



He ended “It’s difficult so we’ve decided to leave it in the hands of my fans to decide between my two songs that got the nominations which one deserves the award for song of the year.”



KiDi bagged 9 nominations including Artiste of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, Best Collabo of the Year, EP of the Year, Best Highlife Song, Best Male Vocal Performance, Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste, and Best Afrobeats/ Afropop song.