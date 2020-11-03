Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: GNA

My “Hold On” song has changed my style of music – Opanka

Sensational Ghanaian rapper Opanka says his "Hold On" hit single, which featured Kofi Kinaata, has convinced him to write more motivational songs.



The song features the heartwarming lyrics; "When it seems the whole world has forsaken you just be quiet, believe in God and hold on, because help is coming...”



According to the "Wedding Car" hitmaker, the lyrics of the song had helped him to inspire the masses and he had received numerous testimonies as to how the song was changing lives.



“I’m really amazed about how the song is changing lives and giving hope to the hopeless. The lyrics of the song speaks for itself and I can say that the purpose of the song had been achieved.



“I would be doing more songs targeted at impacting people's life because we have lived some of these experiences that is why we are able to tell these stories. The impact of music goes beyond just good sounds but also includes changing attitudes.



"I wish my fellow artistes would create songs of this nature because one big hit motivational song can change many lives and would make society a better place," the talented rapper told the GNA Entertainment.



Opanka added that he felt the song was a piece of himself.



"I encourage people to keep doing their best to become better people in society amid the challenges that come along and believe God would rescue them soon," he said.



Opanka is expected to release the visuals for the hit single in the coming days with the video directed by Bra Shizzle.





