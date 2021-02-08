Music of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

My EP would have been released long ago if not for COVID-19 - Sean Taylor

Sean Taylor is a dancehall artiste

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Theophilus Tettey Taylor, known in the music industry as Sean Taylor, has disclosed that the global pandemic coronavirus caused the delay in the release of his latest EP.



The musician had intentions of releasing an EP in the early days of 2020 but due to the pandemic, he had to postpone.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, he said, “The pandemic really affected everything I had planned for the year, including shows I had to perform at and the release of my EP”.



For Sean Taylor and almost every other person, he had hopes the pandemic was going to be eradicated at the initial stages but, “I had to strategize when I realized it is something that was going to be with us for a while”.



He went on to say, “we were supposed to be in and out of the studio, recording and going out shooting the music videos but all these had to come to a halt due to the coronavirus."



Despite all the challenges Sean faced, he still managed to turn the situation around to his advantage.



He stated, “It also brought something good because, “when I was not able to go to the studio as I was used to, I ended up setting up a studio at home and recording myself from the house”.



He ended by advising all listeners to keep adhering to the protocols to ensure their safety.