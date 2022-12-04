'My 3-year-old would have scored the penalty Dede Ayew missed' - Bullgod

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief Executive Officer of Bullhaus and entertainment pundit, Bullgod, has said his three-year-old child could have played a better penalty kick than what Andre Dede Ayew displayed during Ghana’s game with Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Speaking on United Showbiz show on UTV, the Bullhaus CEO disclosed that he has always said Dede Ayew was a better player than Messi, but it was difficult for many to rely on him [Dede] for a win.



He also averred that the Black Star players during the FIFA World Cup acted as though they cared less about the matches they played.



“I need to figure out what is wrong with the players. They act like they don't care. My daughter Aseda would have scored the goal," he stated.



“Dede plays better than Messi. I have said this and it's not been today. Years back. Dede Ayew is a better player but the guy… trust, trust. Look at the ball they played them. A Plus was sitting here last week and said they are sacrificing. Is that the sacrifice you were talking about?” he said.



He further noted that anytime Ghana was playing an opponent, it felt like watching a horror movie.



“When Ghana plays, it's a horror film and you can't watch it. Every day I write, ‘Horror Film.’ you see all these ghosts and spirits on the park. Can you see them?” he added.



His comments follow Andre Ayew’s golden opportunity to put Ghana in the lead after Kudus Mohammed was fouled in the box early in the first half of the Ghana versus Uruguay match.



The Al Saad star disappointed Ghanaians when he missed the penalty.





ADA/ESA