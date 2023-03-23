You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 03 23Article 1736405

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

My 11-year-old daughter is infatuated with another girl - Wanlov on LGBTQ+ controversy

Ghanaian musician and social activist, Wanlov, has touched on his own experiences and beliefs regarding the issue of LGBTQ+.

Speaking with GhanaWeb’s Doreen Abanema Abayaa on the Talkertainment show, one topic that came up during the interview was Wanlov sharing his thoughts on his daughter's infatuation with another girl.

According to Wanlov, he expressed that he sees nothing wrong with his daughter taking a liking for another girl and that he fully supports his daughter's right to love whom she wants, regardless of gender.

He explained that his daughter's mother had informed him of the situation and that he was completely accepting of it.

“I have a daughter who is currently infatuated with another girl. I don't see anything wrong with that. She likes this girl, and that's what her mother told me. She is eleven,” he disclosed.

The conversation then moved to a broader discussion of the LGBTQ+ community as a whole.

He noted that the term "queer" is often used as an umbrella term to encompass all individuals who identify as LGBTQ+.

This includes people who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and more.



ADA/BB

