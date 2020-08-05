Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Musicians lived on hand to mouth basis but coronavirus has taught us lessons - Strongman

Rapper Strongman

Ghanaian rapper Strongman born, Vincent Osei Kwaku has said that the COVID-19 pandemic has taught musicians to prioritize their needs and rethink their lavish lifestyle.



According to Strongman, the ban on public gatherings as part of measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic cut the prominent source of revenue (concerts & shows) for a lot of musicians in the country.



Speaking in an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ with DJ Advicer, the musician noted that musicians get a lot of money from shows and mostly spend all without putting any money aside but the COVID-19 has taught them a different lesson.



He said, “It has taught musicians to save more and spend less. Now, we have learnt to hold on to our desires, save our money and use it for later.”



The musician acknowledged that they still earn money from online streaming platforms but that is not as much as what they earn from concerts and live performances.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.