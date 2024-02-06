Musicians have destroyed their careers after endorsing political parties – Kwame Yogot

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian artiste, Kwame Yogot, has reiterated the need for musicians to be cautious before endorsing any political party ahead of the 2024 elections.



He disclosed in an interview with Property FM that the career of most artistes have taken a nose-dive because they rushed into making such decisions.



“If you endorse NDC not all Ghanaians love them which would be dividing your fanbase, so I won’t take money that I’ll finish spending it because it’s my career which is at stake.



“Also, If you also endorse NPP not all Ghanaians like them so you’re dividing your fanbase and I’m not a person who lusts after money neither am I hungry for money. So if a political party is ready to work with me then I have to calculate and find out that what I’m getting myself involved in will definitely affect my career and that one no matter what you do it’ll surely affect your career a bit," he established.



He also listed the dire consequences associated with messing with politics, and what he intends to do if he find himself in such shoes.



“It might take some time for you to be able to recover and so I’ll also make sure that I’m taking a certain amount of money that even if my career messes up that money will be able to do something substantial for me,” he opined.