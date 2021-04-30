Musician shares how he attracted a snake with his music

Entertainment of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

We have always heard about how snakes love and are attracted to music and we even see this portrayed in movies, however, a lot of people have not seen or had this experience personally.



During a studio interview on the Late Nite Celebrity Show which is aired live on eTV Ghana, Hans Bek told host, Foster Romanus about how much he loved music even since childhood.



“I was born in a farming community so on Saturdays, we would follow our parents to the farm. At times, while on the way to the farm with my mother, I would be singing. We have this poem called the Tree’s Prayer and I would see myself trying to create songs out of that”, he said.







Hans continued, “At times, when we go to the farm, instead of helping my mom to weed, I would be making beats with the cutlass, hoes and other tools. There was a day I was doing that and I noticed a snake was just coming towards me. It came close and it was just looking at me, enjoying the music so I had to run”.



Hans included that he derived his musical inspiration from Lucky Dube, Michael Jackson and Enrique Iglesias and he always had a passion for music since his tender age; however, it was after Senior High School that he decided to make music a profession.