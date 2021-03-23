Musician Victor Rhymz releases single dubbed 'Infinity Love'

Music of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: Raissa Sambou, Contributor

Afro-pop artiste, Victor Rhymz has released a single titled Infinity Love.



The song was produced by Veeny Beatz and mixed by Self-made Beatz.



Currently going viral on TikTok and other social media platforms, the song can be accessed for download and listening, on Apple music, Spotify and Shazam.



Infinity love talks about the significance of women and how their presence and absence could be greatly felt.



The video of the song is already out and could be found on Youtube.



Known in real life as Victor Abiola, the talented musician has been in the music scenes for some time now, treating music lovers across the globe, especially in Ghana, with some quality tunes.



He is known for his humble and disciplined nature, which are traits currently being appreciated by the public and gaining him more fans and followers on various digital platforms.



In an interview recently, the handsome singer, who has received two award nominations from the Ghana Entertainment and Business Industry Awards (GEBIA)scheme expressed gratitude to his fans for the support given him and assured him that he would continue to give off his best to make the African continent proud.



Victor Rymz is a Ghana-based Nigerian artiste, who has won the heart of Ghanaians due to his versatility and love for the promotion of Ghanaian and African music in general.



He hopes to become one of Africa's biggest music acts in the near future.



The musician's social media handle are 'iamvictorrymz' on Instagram and 'Victor Rhymz' on Facebook.



