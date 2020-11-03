Music of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Musician Kweku Bizkit premiers his new tune ‘Why You Wanna Go’

Musician Kweku Bizkit

It looks like it’s a good time to be alive as an African most especially as a Ghanaian with afrobeat gaining the deserved recognition now.



Welcoming more recruits is undoubtedly the best way to keep the genre alive. With the long list of amazing artists playing equally a good role in protecting the lifespan of the genre, I’m glad to introduce to you one of the amazing talents doing well with afrobeat, KWEKU BIZKIT.



Kweku Bizkit is a Ghanaian singer/songwriter based in USA. He is one of the fast-rising acts representing Ghana in the United States.



K Bizkit has promised longevity as he premieres his new single “WHY YOU WANNA GO”. In an interview, the singer said: “I am only here to stay and my new single will tell the people what I have in the pipeline”. The people should only get ready for more good music ... the singer disclosed.



“WHY YOU WANNA GO” was produced by Sonoh and it’s officially out on all music streaming platforms. Visuals were shot in the city of Atlanta and was directed by HD Genesis.



For now, fans across the globe should connect with Kweku Bizkit on all his social media platforms @kwekubizkit and get along with the next big thing.

