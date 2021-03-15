Music of Monday, 15 March 2021

#MusicMadeInGh: Prince Bright throws more light on his new EP

Musician Prince Bright

Prince Bright of the famous Buk Bak group, has shared more about his new album and expressed that this album is dedicated to all female celebrities in the Ghanaian music industry.



According to him, he is coming out with an all female album and this he said is because a lot has not been done for the female celebrities in the music industry. So he took it upon himself to collaborate with most of female celebrities on his new album.



Speaking with Konkonsa Kesta on Y107.9 FM, he made mention of some of the female celebrities on his new album. He made mention of Adina, Cina Soul, and a couple of other amazing female musicians from Ghana who are all on the album.



When asked to disclose the date that his album will be out, he said, “This album will be coming up during the second half of this year. We want the whole covid-19 situation to cool down and then we will start dropping it all and jamming with it”, he said.



Prince Bright is known for songs such as Oofeetso, Give me way, Kolom and many more.



Throughout the month of March, as Ghana celebrates 64 years of independence, the capital’s most exciting weekend entertainment show, Weekend Rush, will be focused on driving our local content; music, food, products and everything Ghanaian on the show.



The show has so far had guests including Reggie Rockstone, Prince Bright (Buk Bak), Skillions (Jayso, Kevin beats & Shaker) as well as entertainment pundits Koka and Arnold Asamoah Baidoo.