Entertainment of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: Evans Obiri, contributor

Music video director Rex kicks off 2021 in grand style

Rexford Kyei-Sarkodie is a music video director

RexGhana the brand behind major video productions in Ghana has already shown indications of taking the year by storm.



Barely a month into 2021, Rexford Kyei-Sarkodie, the face behind the brand has overseen some major projects which are not only making numbers on digital platforms as well as gaining airplay but have clearly been marked as projects likely to sweep awards in the music cinematography.



This is no surprise as Rex even in 2020 and the years before was a solid brand delivering quality video contents to support major Ghanaian and international acts who have equally established their brands across the world.



Rex’s journey in the entertainment industry commenced in 2016 as an artist with the stage name Goldstar. He later discovered his love for cinematography after graduating from the University of Ghana, where he studied psychology and thus travelled to South Africa to acquire knowledge and skills in cinematography and motion graphics.



Since returning into the country, Rex has not looked back and has grown to become the official video director for all artists signed to Lynx Entertainment, undoubtedly the biggest record label in Ghana.



Rex has also worked with major acts such as Shatta Wale, StoneBwoy, Seyi Shay, Mayorkun, Davido, and Ruff N Smooth among others.



Working with Lynx artiste, Rex directed videos for several hit songs such as Open Gate by Kuame Eugene, Ohemaa by Kuame Eugene which features his label mate Kidi as well as songs on the latter’s new EP titled Blue.



His work as one of the best and active video directors in Ghana has transcended into 2021 unabated, as he has already worked as the brain behind the visuals for one of the biggest international collaborations recorded in the country this year.



Released about a week ago, Kidi’s ‘Spitrual’ which features Kuame Eugene and Nigerian star Patoranking has already grossed over half a million views on YouTube, and one would only have to watch the video in order the appreciate the artistic impression given to it courtesy of Rex’s direction and why it is raking such numbers.



The manifestation of quality the young video director delivers goes beyond views as he has over the years won several awards as a video director.



Rexford Kyei Sarkodie in 2019 did Ghana proud on the international scene by becoming the only Ghanaian to have been nominated for the 2019 edition of AFRIMA in the category of Best Africa Video.