Music sensation Larry Prince looks to give Afrobeat a new touch 

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: GNA

Emerging music star Larry Prince says his Afrobeat style combines Ghanaian Hiplife, house music, with a feel of the Ivorian coupé-décalé genre to produce an amusing tune.



According to the music prodigy, his new upcoming single "Saachikin Rami" would explore a different kind of Afrobeat vibe that would become a household anthem.



Speaking in an interview ahead of the release on January 16, 2023, the talented musician was optimistic that his new Afrobeat rhythm would be accepted not only by Ghanaians but by the world at large.



"My Afrobeat blends various rhythms, from Ghanaian Hiplife to Ivorian coupé-décalé, and I hope to blow music fans' minds, especially considering my relatable lyrics."



"Music is my life, and I look to offer music lovers the best of sounds that depict the real sounds of Africa, and they should expect more banging tunes from me this year," he said.



The upcoming single "Saachikin Rami," produced by "Horrofix Umagar," is a well-curated masterpiece that will be available across streaming on its due date of release.



Larry Prince has released several songs, including "Koomigb3" "Body Pump," "You Fine," "Digital Hustle," and "Rukia," which became groundbreaking hits in the music industry.