Music sensation Kemidar takes listeners on musical journey with new EP

Entertainment of Friday, 23 June 2023

Fast-rising music sensation Obed Asamoah, known by his stage name Kemidar, has released his highly anticipated Extended Play (EP) titled "Now & Forever."



Packed with captivating tracks, the EP is a well-curated musical piece for lovers of Afrobeats and also features a range of compelling songs that exemplify Kemidar’s versatility and vocal prowess.



On the EP, Kemidar unravels the story behind his rollercoaster musical journey and said this in an interview: "The road to having a successful music career has not been easy for me, and I have had a lot of positive experiences to save in my locker.



"I would put the blame for any distress in my journeys on myself; I am responsible for my own life and success. This mentality helps me grip on to the certainty of breaking into the music scene."



Some songs on the EP include "Alright," "Mokobi," "Favourite," and "Wavy" and according to Kemidar these songs would spark emotions of listeners.



"I wrote those songs to voice out people’s feelings and my experiences as well. I would not deny the fact that I also wrote them to show people my dynamisms in creating good music," he said.



The song is available across all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Boomplay.



