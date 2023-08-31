Music sensation Elizha adjudged Female Vocalist of the Year at 2023 GMA USA

Entertainment of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: GNA

Music prodigy and vocal sensation Elizha has been adjudged Best Female Vocalist at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards (GMA) USA.



The awards gala held at Lincoln Theatre in Columbus, Ohio, saw the female songstress honoured for sublime vocal dexterity as the best Ghanaian female vocalist in the USA.



Elizha, who won the Discovery of the Year at last year’s awards ceremony, also delivered a stunning performance, with audiences mesmerised by her unique vocal delivery.



In her acceptance speech, Elizha, who looked dazzling on the red carpet, was grateful to the organisers for recognising her hard work and was poised to do more to attain greater heights.



"This is my second major award, and I want to thank the organisers for making this music dream a reality. I am delighted to take home this trophy.



"This award also challenges me to give out my best and do more for the growth of African music, and I promise to be a good ambassador for Ghanaian music globally.



"I have learned that I am capable of more than I could’ve ever expected and that I am looking forward to a stellar career in music," she said.



Elizha's "Bad Love" track has been one of her groundbreaking singles in the last few months, but she has released some stunning tunes, including "RoadTown," "Lijeje," "Police," etc.



During her recent media tour in Ghana, many Ghanaian entertainment pundits have touted Elizha as the next biggest Afrobeats artiste who could propel Ghanaian music to greater heights.