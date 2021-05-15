Music reality shows must get licenses from us before performing songs - GHAMRO

Entertainment of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

An administrator of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), Agya Abraham has disclosed on Rainbow Entertainment that organizers of music reality shows are required by law to get a license from them before organizing and allowing contestants to perform songs.



Speaking with host DJ Slash, he explained that reality show organizers are required to come to GHAMRO, detail the number of songs to be performed so they would permit them before the contestants perform the songs.



He explained that the reality show is a public performance and communication to the public hence the need to seek clearance from GHAMRO.



Agya Abraham indicated that the organizers should understand that they do not have rights to the songs to be performed and so, they have to get a license.



He added that in doing so, the organizers have to state whether the show would be commercialized, the sponsors behind the show and the minutes each song would be performed.



He said when this is done, GHAMRO would then calculate the total amount the organizers would pay for the songs to be performed.



The amount collected he added would then be distributed to all the original owners who had their songs performed.