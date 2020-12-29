Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Music promotion in these parts is poor – 3Music Awards Boss

Chief Executive Officer of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, has stated that music promotion in the country is not the best.



In a lengthy post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Sadiq expressed his dissatisfaction about how the promotion of contents are handled.



He suggested that there should be superior strategy to activate and push the good creative content that the talents keep churning out.



The 3Music Awards boss also called on the talents to put in extra work to get their contents out there.



Read his full post below:



I think music promotion in these parts is poor. I know the talents are trying to, but it’s needs to be said that, we haven’t seen that deliberate, superior strategy to activate and push that good creative content our talents keeps churning out. The approach so far seems lazy and an often based on entitlement or should I say expectation that “industry” or people at the helm of industrial promotional channels must do it for us kinda without any deliberateness to push it. The “support your own” Ato nsuom, it’s become one sided benefitting only one side and not working. You have got to activate it and turn whatever opportunities exists in your favour and not have certain expectations you know too well you can’t make some concessions for.



It’s become very predictable what talents do these days. Release the song, get the fanatics to trend it for one night, by the next morning, the trends disappear along with the song.



Again, talents need to go beyond celebration of “1million streaming wins” every now and then. It’s sub-standard now. Our boys can get those crazy numbers in the period they want. They need to activate it and pursue it with some deliberate and superior strategy. The excuses about less population numbers doesn’t cut anymore. Lot of case studies to back this.



The promotional effort should be as kickass and superior as the process of creating the product. Put in the extra work guys. The past few months and the music your primary market and it’s extensions into the diaspora is listening to is as a result of a deliberate and superior effort by those who are earning the plays to get it. I know it first hand. Let’s all put in some extra work in 2021. That truly global win is within reach. Lot of developments and global organisations looking into the market and interested with some notable ones looking to launch in 2021. But if we don’t do better and continue to work at this rate, we won’t be able to effectively take advantage of it to deliver value to ourselves and the ecosystem. Conversations in the past few hours with Ricky Tenneson, Deejay Ashmen and Antoine Mensah inspired this.



PS// this is not a fanaticism conversation. It’s a call for us to do better. Don’t indulge with some tosh if this goes beyond your understanding. Thank you.

