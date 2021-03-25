Music producer and singer, Worlasi shares his most embarrassing moment in public

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Ghanaian rapper, singer and producer, Worlasi has shared his most embarrassing moment in public.



During a ’10 Questions with Worlasi’ chat with Maritha Brooth on Brooth Moment, he disclosed an experience he’d rather forget.



Worlasi also spoke about his biggest pet peeve, favorite app, weirdest thing he finds attractive in a person and what he would do if he was a woman for a day.



And In case you didn’t know, Worlasi paints and scores music.



Watch interview below:



