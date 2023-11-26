Music prodigy Seven Kizs dominates TikTok trends with hit single 'Picture'

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 November 2023

Source: GNA

The viral success of Seven Kizs' single 'Picture' has led to fans expressing their admiration for the vocally talented music gem.



He has been touted as the next biggest Afrobeats star to emerge from Ghana, and Seven Kizs is certainly living up to the billing.



The 'Picture' song became the most shazamed song in Ghana over the past few weeks and has gained over one million streams on Audiomack alone.



Additionally, the TikTok challenge for Seven Kizs 'Picture' song has been relentless, with users expressing their emotions with the song, which rekindles the spirit of love.



Despite being in the music industry over the past few years Seven Kizs, who is known in real life as Eric Asante, has expressed excitement about his recent breakthrough as he eyes global fame.



"The relative success of 'Picture' is a testament to the hard work that I have put into my musical journey.



"I have always wanted to have a hit song, but I didn't imagine it would come this way. I am grateful to all who have supported me through social media," he said in an interview.



Seven Kizs continues to gain traction on various social media platforms, not only with 'Picture' but also with some of his past songs, which even sound better.



"One of my singles 'Mea' paved the way for me, and I have seen relative growth with my following, and I must show appreciation to everyone who has supported me," he said.



Seven Kizs made special mention of Ghanaian freestyle dancer Allo Maajoa, who has been leading the charge for his musical success, especially on TikTok.



Well, the road to musical success might just have begun for another music sensation, Seven Kizs, and Ghanaians should be ready for some heartwarming and soothing music.



