Music isn’t about money – Shatta advises Mentor contestants

Shatta Wale with TV3’s Mentor contestants

Ghanaian dancehall artiste and Chief Executive Officer of Shatta Movement Empire, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr popularly known in showbiz as Shatta Wale, has advised the 2020 contestants of TV3’s Mentor to aspire to build careers beyond merely making money.



The SM boss said in an interaction with mentees Monday, November 2, at the TV3 premises that having a good attitude towards work is what is paramount in their quest to become stars.



The multiple award-winning music maker had just finished hanging out with ladies on a special edition of Urban Blend on 3FM, where Miriam Osei Agyemang, the host and other ladies engaged with him on his personal and business life.



Speaking to the mentees, Shatta Wale encouraged them to have a positive state of mind.

“Music today is not about money but attitude towards the work”, he said.



It is the wish of the “Gringo” hit maker to see the mentees grow to become stars as that, according to him, will be to his credit, for having inspired a generation.



“If you people achieve your dreams it’s to my credit too”, he said.

