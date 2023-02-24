Music is my only source of income – Feli Nuna

Entertainment of Friday, 24 February 2023

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Felicia Nuna Akosua Tawiah, popularly known as Feli Nuna, has revealed that her only means of income is music.





In an interview on Happy 98.9FM’s Evening Drive with host, Akua Sika, Feli Nuna stated that she started music as a profession officially in 2015 after going on a long break to work on herself as she engaged in vocal training exercises and improved her songwriting techniques as well, pinning these initiatives on her goal to be a musician that stays relevant in the music industry.





“I took some time off.” I worked on myself; although I wanted to sing, I was not so confident about my voice. “So, I went for voice lessons during that time, sharpened my pen skills, and came back in 2015,” she stated.





The music producer, who has 8 years of professional experience with regards to music, disclosed during the interview that she lives off her music, which brings her a solid level of income to take care of accommodation and other basic needs.



“Yes, I rely on solely what I get from my music; I’m grateful because I have a roof over my head, I have transportation, I can move, and I have enough to give others,” she asserted.



However, the rapper explained that she is not satisfied and is working for more because there is so much, she wants to do in her career. “I’m not comfortable yet; I want more money because I’m trying to upgrade my life; I want to have an empire; I want to do so many other things; I’m not satisfied yet, but I’m grateful.” she noted