Music industry gatekeepers are just radio talkatives – Worlasi

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: The Publisher

Afrobeats artiste, Worlasi Langani known by the stage name Worlasi, has described gatekeepers in the Ghana Music Industry as talkatives who cannot deliver results to the series of problems they always speak about it on both radio and television.



In a Facebook post sighted by The New Publisher, the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Record of the Year nominee said he will never let any industry player make him feel less about his capabilities.



His comments come after Ghanaian acts were denigrated for their perceived poor showing in international awards compared to their Nigerian counterparts.



Nigerian acts Burna Boy and Wizkid won Best Global Music Album award and Best Music Video for Brown Skin Girl with Beyoncé and Blue Ivy at the 63rd Grammy Awards and that has triggered a lot of backlash from several Industry players.



His post reads: “I will never ever let any “industry player” in Ghana make me feel I’m not doing good music. NEVER. We made a classic … I’m a genius!!! Our industry is full of who knows who and who PAYS who. Only few ple genuinely play Quality music that THEY know can cross boarders and make this country be known for its authenticity!!! And I bless anyone that ever supported me and my music. I am not a marketing genius but I’m doing my best and won’t stop till the whole world sees it. As for you people dier continue insulting artistes. Most of all these people bashing Ghanaian acts don’t even play their music … smh .. YOU PEOPLE KNOW HOW TO TALK BUT YOU CANNOT DELIVER !!!!!! IF YOU KNOW SO MUCH WHY ARE WE WHERE WE ARE ???? BECAUSE I FOCUS ON MUSIC HARDLY COMMENT ON THESE THINGS BECAUSE I HATE UNNECESSARY ATTENTION!!! But hence forth I won’t take it from any player. You are not on my team !!! AND IF YOU DONT APPRECIATE US ITS YOUR LOSS… I AM GOLDEN – we no start Dey shine sef.”