Music has helped me acquire a 3-bedroom house - Krymi

Ghanaian singer Krymi has spoken about his success in the music industry and his decision of doing music.



The Highly Spiritual signed artist during an exclusive chat on The FRONT VIEW revealed he has been able to buy himself a 3-bedroom house. However, he said music isn’t the only job he does.



According to him, he works as a technician at one of the television stations in Ghana, which coupled with other stuff, has kept him on his journey.



He also revealed he makes monies from digital stores aside from shows and more.



